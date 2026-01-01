Fulham Team News

Fulham's Nigerian trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze are all away on international duty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Full-back Ryan Sessegnon and forward Rodrigo Muniz, meanwhile, look set to remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Their Season So Far...

How's this for another contrast: Fulham have played 18 Premier League matches so far this season and both won eight and lost eight, with just two draws.

In other words, when they've been good, they've been very good – but they've also been inconsistent.

The Cottagers are one of four teams, Palace included, on 26 points so far this season, but remarkably that means they still just six points off the Champion's League places nearing the campaign's halfway mark.

Fulham enjoyed a decent start to 2025/26, only losing to Champions League-chasing Chelsea in their first five games. Wins against Leeds and Brentford saw them collect eight points from that initial run, before a tricky period followed.

The Cottagers lost four on the bounce in the autumn, only the second time this had happened under Silva during his four year spell at the club, painfully losing in the last minute of normal time to Newcastle.

But they responded well: high-flying Sunderland were beaten at the Cottage, before early goals from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson saw Spurs defeated on their own patch.

Although they then suffered back-to-back losses against City and Palace at home, they have responded with three wins on the bounce to move closer to the top-half of the table – where they have not finished since their first season back in the top-flight in 2022/23.