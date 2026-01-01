Factfile
- Manager: Marco Silva
- League Position: 12th
- Ground: Craven Cottage
- Founded: 1879 (146 years ago)
In their manager's words...
In his pre-match press conference Fulham boss Marco Silva said recent wins over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and West Ham were because: “The main thing for us is about the unit, is about the group, and all the group is reacting very, very well for all the circumstances that the Premier League is showing to you.
“About ourselves as a group, they have been very, very good, and let's hope that we can perform again, we can be that focused, a team that shows our organisation, and wait for the quality and inspiration of some of our players – it's always needed in a football match to be there in the top level.”
Silva is reading nothing into the two teams' contrasting form books, however, explaining that this season's tight Premier League table – which sees Palace currently sit 11th, and Fulham 12th, halfway through matchround 19 – is: "just an example of how football, and how the Premier League, is demanding.