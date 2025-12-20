Factfile

Manager: Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke League Position: 17th

17th Ground: Elland Road

Elland Road Founded: 1919 [106 years ago]

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Leeds boss Daniel Farke praised the job done by Oliver Glasner, both in England and prior to his time in the Premier League, ahead of Palace travelling to Yorkshire.

The Eagles go into the contest sitting fifth in the table.

"He has done a fantastic job," Farke said. "Not just Palace, but before in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg and later on for Frankfurt.

"Quality is defined by performance over a long-term period and this is what Oliver is delivering.

"He's doing an incredible job at Crystal Palace and is a fantastic manager."

Leeds Team News

Ahead of the game, Farke confirmed the length of Welsh forward Dan James' absence following injury and provided updates on Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha.

"No surgery so thank God," he said, referring to James. "It is a conservative route but we spoke about that.

"It will still be about eight weeks in total that he would be out, before he can then return back to team training.

“Then let’s see how quick he is and also back to full speed and that he can then join in the games.

"With Sean [Longstaff], he is progressing in his rehab, also doing individual stuff on the pitch, running stuff and a little bit with the ball.