Factfile

Manager: John Rooney

John Rooney League Position: 14th (National League North)

14th (National League North) Nickname: The Silkmen

The Silkmen Ground: Leasing.com Stadium

Leasing.com Stadium Founded: 2020 (Macclesfield Town formed in 1874)

In their manager's words...

Macclesfield warmed up for Saturday's tie with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Radcliffe on Tuesday night, after they had ended 2025 with back-to-back league defeats.

In his post-match interview following that game manager John Rooney said it was a brilliant achievement for his side to reach this stage of the cup and that they wouldn't let the opportunity pass them by.

"Welcoming the FA Cup holders here," he said. "It's going to be a brilliant occasion for the fans and for everyone involved and for myself and for the players.

"It's going to be a special day and I think the fans deserve it as well, for everything they've given us.