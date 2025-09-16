Factfile

Manager: Alex Neil

Nickname: The Lions

Ground: The Den

Founded: 1885 (140 years ago, as Millwall Rovers)

In their manager’s words...

Following Millwall's 1-1 draw away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, manager Alex Neil revealed he was disappointed with their first-half display.

"Half-time was probably the angriest I've been since I've been here – because we were rubbish in the first half. It was the basics we were short on," he said.

"The sending off-helped but the turning point in our favour was when we went an extra man in the middle and took a striker off. We got a foothold in the game.

"It's a constant dilemma I've had to fight against. Last season playing a front two paid huge dividends for us. But having another midfielder out there made us look more dangerous.

"We deserved our goal. We know we can play better. If you're not playing at your best then the one thing is to make sure you don't lose.

"There is still a bit of frustration for me because we should've played better in the first half."

Prior to facing another South London opponent in Charlton at the weekend, Neil had spoke of his excitement for a local double-header.

"I love derbies,” Neil told NewsAtDen. "I think derbies are one of the main reasons we love football. There’s nothing better than playing one of your local rivals and trying to get the bragging rights.

"We’ll be really looking forward to the game. We know what it means to the fans, so we want to make sure we go there and put on a good performance."