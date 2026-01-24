Factfile

Manager: Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior League Position: 6th

6th Ground: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Founded: 1905

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Chelsea head coach Rosenior insisted he wouldn't take the challenge of Palace lightly, despite the Eagles still looking for a first win of 2026: "What I know is they're an outstanding team," said the Chelsea head coach.

"Selhurst Park is, for me, one of the most difficult places to go. Look in the Premier League, you have to be ready for a physical battle.

"The atmosphere in the stadium's going to be red hot, so we're not taking a game lightly at all.

"I was fortunate enough to play against Crystal Palace early in the season. I know what a good team they are, and we're going to have to be very, very good to win again."

Chelsea have not won away from home in the Premier League since a 2-0 win at Burnley in mid-November. But according to Rosenior it isn't relevant to Sunday’s fixture.

"It's something that I'm not paying attention to," he said.

"I know that if this group of players perform in the manner that I expect them to, we have a great chance of winning any game against any team, and we just have to focus on that going into Crystal Palace."