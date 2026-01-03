Factfile

Manager: Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe League Position: 13th

13th Ground: St James' Park

St James' Park Founded: 1892

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said his side won't underestimate a Palace side who maintain one of the best defensive away records in the league: “It will be a difficult game. Their away form is very good, they're a very good defensive team - solid, tough to score against and they've got good attackers the other way as well.

"They're a team we won't underestimate, but it's a game we can do well in if we play to our best levels.

"This is going to be a season-defining month for us with very minimal rest between games.

"You look at the month as a whole and it has some great games for us - some really mouth-watering occasions - but we've got some tough challenges ahead and certainly the start of the month has to be a fruitful one."