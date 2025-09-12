Factfile

Manager: Régis Le Bris

Nickname: The Black Cats

Ground: Stadium of Light

Founded: 1879 (146 years ago)

In their manager’s words...

In his press conference previewing the game, Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris is anticipating a tough challenge when visiting Selhurst Park.

"We can expect a strong team, well organised with good players, well coached. Holders of FA Cup and Community Shield, which means a lot.

“Tough challenge, for sure. They are confident…it’s a consequence of a huge work before. They are a good example for us.”

Le Bris is also excited by the prospect of some new options in attack, following Sunderland's late activity in the transfer market.

"Brian [Brobbey, a deadline day signing from Ajax] brings a different profile,” Le Bris explained. “He is a pure striker with the ability to hold the ball or run in behind. He is a good finisher with a different physical profile.

“Eli, Wilson and Brian are different, so it gives us options according to what is needed in the game.

“It is positive for the output of the squad because we have three different options and the positive competition for places. They will push and help each other.”