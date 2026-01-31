Factfile

Manager : Sean Dyche

: Sean Dyche League Position: 17th

17th Ground: City Ground

City Ground Founded: 1865

In their manager's words...

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, head coach Dyche dismissed any notion that Palace's slow start to 2026 would give the hosts an advantage at the City Ground.

“To be honest, I don’t bother with all that noise because it doesn’t guarantee anything. I’ve been on the other side of that, when it’s not going your way, and I’ve been on the correct side of it.

“The thing you can look to guarantee is your performance. If you get that right, you’ve got every chance of succeeding in a game and winning. We’ve got to get that right,” he added.

“Honestly, I’m not just playing it down. I don’t look at that. I’ve been doing this for a long time now in the Premier League.

"So many times you think you can hit someone there under a bit of a low period and bang, it goes against you. So many times when they’re up in a high period, you think, this is going to be a tough one, and then you win."

Dyche, who is the third manager this season to sit in the Forest dugout, was also full of praise for his counterpart Oliver Glasner.

"I think he’s done a great job, without a doubt," Dyche added. "The one thing about football, and it shows you how complex it can be... at the beginning of last season, a lot of people forgot they wanted him out.

"By the end of the season, they think he’s a saviour, and won a cup. That’s football for you. That’s the way it is in management.