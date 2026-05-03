Factfile

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola League Position: 7th

7th Ground: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Founded: 1899

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Andoni Iraola said it would be tough to break down Palace, despite the reverse fixture between the two clubs seeing six goals shared.

The Bournemouth boss has already announced he will be departing at the end of the 2025/26 season, but before then could lead his team to their first ever European qualification. The Cherries head into this weekend lying seventh in the Premier League table.

Iraola was asked about Palace's number of goals from open play and whether this was an area he could exploit, but the Spaniard believes other strengths make Oliver Glasner's team tough opponents this weekend.

"They have very good data in other departments," he said. "I think only City and Arsenal have less goals conceded than Palace. It means that it's very difficult to score against Palace.

"They defend so well, so organised. It's a very well-coached team. They know what they are doing

"Normally their line-ups are consistent. The system is always the same, but the things they do, they do them so well that it's difficult to create clear chances against Palace.