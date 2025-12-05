Factfile

Manager: Marco Silva

Marco Silva League Position: 15th

15th Ground: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Founded: 1879 (146 years ago)

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match interview Fulham boss Marco Silva, said he expected another "very good battle" when Palace travel to Craven Cottage.

"They are a very solid, very compact side," he said. "They have not had many injuries, but they have lost some or sold some [players] in the last few seasons and are of course trying to replace them.

"But they are solid. They are compact in that 5-4-1 shape off the ball, and are always a very dangerous team, particularly in some offensive and counter-attack moments.

"They are a physical side with quality, but we know as well our quality, we know what we are capable of doing, we've been in some very good battles against them.

"It's going to be another one on Sunday and we are ready for it."

Fulham are fresh from losing a nine-goal thriller against Manchester City in midweek, having fought back bravely from 5-1 down. And Silva believes they can carry the momentum from that game into Sunday's meeting with the Eagles.

He added: "The reaction from the boys and from the fans was top class. If you lose a game at home, conceding five goals... but the fans reaction to the players showed what we did.

"It is not normal to have that reaction for a game we lost. We didn't take points, but the heart, quality and belief was there. It's going to help us take that into the future for sure."