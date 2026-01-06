Factfile

Manager: Unai Emery

Unai Emery League Position: 3rd

3rd Ground: Villa Park

Villa Park Founded: 1874

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Unai Emery said that he does not believe Villa's recent record against Palace will impact their approach to the game.

The two sides faced off on four occasions in 2024/25, with Palace winning three of those including – most memorably – the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The Eagles also triumphed in the reverse fixture this season, which remains Villa's sole defeat at Villa Park in their last 28 Premier League home games.

"Different, what does it mean if something is different," the Villa boss said. "We are going to play with the players we have.

"Of course we'll be competing, adapting to them because it's a team you normally need to adapt to, because their tactical [approach] is strong.

"They have good players, good positions, and we must adapt to them and compete fairly.

"We must be thinking 'how we can stop them' and how we can dominate, to adapt, take our structure and our shape as well. We must impose ourselves and individually the player duels tomorrow will be very, very important."