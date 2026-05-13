Factfile

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Nickname: The Citizens / The Blues

League Position: 2nd

Ground: Etihad Stadium

Founded: 1894 (132 years ago)

In his pre-match press conference Pep Guardiola discussed the challenge he expects from Palace in the rearranged fixture and why he doesn't believe the UEFA Conference League Final will prove a distraction, with the Eagles also due to face City's title rivals Arsenal on the final day.

"It has always been tough games," [for City] said Guardiola. "Particularly under Roy Hodgson and now Oliver [Glasner]. They have a European final so maybe they have struggled a little bit in the Premier League.

"But there have been a lot of changes – the Manager is leaving, which was announced a long time ago – and maybe they are not consistent, but the quality is there.

"They're so professional, the team. Crystal Palace will play top against us.

"We saw Leeds yesterday against Spurs - even being out of the relegation battle so they are in the Premier League again - how they compete.

"We played Aston Villa here in the past [the final day of 2021/22] and they had nothing to play for and it was so difficult. I am sure they will do their best, knowing that they have the final."