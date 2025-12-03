Factfile
- Manager: Scott Parker
- League Position: 19th
- Ground: Turf Moor
- Founded: 1882 (143 years ago)
In their manager's words...
In his pre-match press conference Burnley boss Scott Parker called for a big atmosphere for the visit of Palace, admitting that facing Oliver Glasner's side will be a difficult task.
“There’s a busy period coming up - it's a brilliant period for us," said Parker. "Four home games at our stadium before the start of the new year.
"We need to see a reaction, put our best foot forward and get some more points on the board.
"Palace are a tough opponent, for sure. They're a team that has been together a long time - they're well coached with a really strong structure.
"We're up against a really well-drilled opponent, but as always, we're at home, and I want to see a reaction from the players.
"We need Turf Moor bouncing. We need the fans to bring the full support they always give us.
"It can't be underestimated how big a role the supporters can play - we need a siege mentality, on and off the pitch.
"There's going to be a real endeavour from us to bring that energy to the stadium, and we want the fans to be part of it too."