Factfile

Manager: Scott Parker

Scott Parker League Position: 19th

19th Ground: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Founded: 1882 (143 years ago)

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Burnley boss Scott Parker called for a big atmosphere for the visit of Palace, admitting that facing Oliver Glasner's side will be a difficult task.

“There’s a busy period coming up - it's a brilliant period for us," said Parker. "Four home games at our stadium before the start of the new year.

"We need to see a reaction, put our best foot forward and get some more points on the board.

"Palace are a tough opponent, for sure. They're a team that has been together a long time - they're well coached with a really strong structure.

"We're up against a really well-drilled opponent, but as always, we're at home, and I want to see a reaction from the players.

"We need Turf Moor bouncing. We need the fans to bring the full support they always give us.

"It can't be underestimated how big a role the supporters can play - we need a siege mentality, on and off the pitch.

"There's going to be a real endeavour from us to bring that energy to the stadium, and we want the fans to be part of it too."