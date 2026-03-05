Factfile

Manager: Igor Tudor (Interim until end of 2025/26)

League Position: 16th

Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Founded: 1882 (143 years ago)

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference Tottenham boss Igor Tudor said his players understand the seriousness of their situation ahead of Palace's visit on Thursday evening.

Spurs are just one point ahead of the Premier League relegation zone and are looking for a first win in 2026. Tudor was appointed last month after previous manager Thomas Frank left following a home defeat against Newcastle.

Since the former Croatia international arrived, Spurs have been beaten by Arsenal and Fulham.

"Everyone understands the situation, but we are working hard to change this," he said in his pre-match press conference. "Otherwise there is something wrong if you don’t understand.

"Of course my job is to put the pressure away, but their job is also to accept this pressure as part of the job. Pressure is everywhere, but you need to love this job, you need to enjoy this job like you did when you start at 10-years-old to do this sport, so you don’t need to forget that this in the end only sport. Real pressures are other jobs.

"Coaches always feel the pressure. It's a seven out of ten [the pressure]. It's always a part of the job to feel the pressure, but also to enjoy in this job what you can enjoy."