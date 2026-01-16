Factfile
- Manager: Régis Le Bris
- League Position: 10th
- Ground: Stadium of Light
- Founded: 1879
In their manager's words...
In his pre-match press conference Sunderland manager Le Bris said he was anticipating: “A tough challenge at home against Palace.
"When you have a bad period, you always want to react, so it shows, once again, how tough and demanding this league is.
"They struggled in the FA Cup and they are not in a good run. They have a strong group, they are well coached, with good experience, and they are struggling. It shows that it's tough to play in this league, and a reaction can happen like a snap everywhere.
"It's really clear: stay focused on our strength, the way we want to play, with the energy, the humility, and the collective work."