"Whoever is on the pitch, they will be a very difficult team to beat.

"They are a really tricky opponent, who are well organised without the ball. They also have huge individual threats that we need to be very aware of."

Andrews was also asked about the club's trio of end of season nominees with striker Igor Thiago and defender Michael Kayode up for the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year respectively.

"It is huge for the club to get that type of recognition. That doesn't happen without everybody rowing in the same direction and pushing really hard."

Brentford team news

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns for Sunday's game, but will have a few players still missing.

“It’s very similar to what we had last weekend,” Andrews updated in his press conference. “Some players got some minutes: Jordan [Henderson], Vitaly [Janelt], Aaron Hickey.

"We’re confident we can play well in these last two games.

"We’ve got more options to come off the bench and impact it, but we’ll have to play really well to get the points needed.”

Rico Henry is back in training, but won't be back for the Palace game, having not appeared since March due to a hamstring injury.

Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain sidelined due to ACL injuries.