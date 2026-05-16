Factfile
- Manager: Keith Andrews
- Nickname: The Bees
- Position: 8th
- Ground: Gtech Community Stadium
- Founded: 1889 (137 years ago)
In their manager's words...
Brentford manager Andrews is a on a six-person shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Season award, having led the Bees to the verge of European qualification in his very first season at the club.
His side lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture against Palace, but that was a rare blip in an otherwise excellent season.
Andrews was asked at his pre-match press conference what side he expects the Eagles to play, with just ten days between this game and the UEFA Conference League Final in Leipzig.
But he said Oliver Glasner's decision on his team selection is "very much his prerogative."