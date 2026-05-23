Factfile

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta Nickname: The Gunners

The Gunners Position: 1st (Champions)

1st (Champions) Ground: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Founded: 1886 (140 years ago)

In their manager's words...

At a pre-match press conference also previewing the UEFA Champions League final next week, Mikel Arteta reflected on the historic achievement of his Arsenal team – pipping Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to the trophy, which they will raise at Selhurst on Sunday.

The Gunners boss said: "It’s incredible to hear [those words], especially understanding the journey, the manner that we’ve done it and how many people have been involved and waiting for so long to accomplish that goal.

"It’s one of the best feelings I've ever had. I was supposed to be here, at Sobha [Training Centre], watching the game [between Man City and Bournemouth] with the boys and the staff, because that’s what they wanted, but I couldn’t.

"I think 20 minutes later, before the game, I had to leave. I couldn’t bring the energy that I wanted and I think it was the moment as well to watch it together, to be themselves and just see what the outcome would be.

"I went home, I went outside to the garden, I started to build a fire and do some barbecue, so I didn’t watch any of it. I was just hearing some noises in the background, in the living room and suddenly the magic happened.

"My oldest son opened the garden door. He started to run towards me, started to cry, gave me a hug and said: 'We are champions, daddy.”'Then my other two boys and my wife came over and it was beautiful.

"Just to see that joy on them as well, that they are always with me, it was magical. A minute later, Martin [Odegaard] was on the video: "where are you," he said, "come over." I said enjoy it for a while and see you in a few hours somewhere in London!

"Just to witness the happiness, the enjoyment, all the things that I’ve seen from all our supporters, families in different countries, it’s just so, so good.

"It was an explosion, an emotional explosion, because everybody’s been just, you know, keeping emotions, and lifting those emotions, but not being able to really express them. So when we opened that bottle, I think everybody had so much to release and it’s been incredible to witness."