Factfile

Manager: Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank League Position: 14th

14th Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Founded: 1882

In their manager's words...

Thomas Frank was asked at his pre-match press conference whether he can take any comfort from the fact he led Brentford to a Premier League double over Palace last season.

The Dane responded: "It's two different teams. Sometimes teams suit each other in different ways, good or bad. I know we face a team that is very well organised.

"I know they are very good on the counters, I know they have such a threat going forward.

"It's a game where you need to be super concentrated throughout it so you don't give too much unnecessary transitions away for example or open space to defend."

When asked directly about the job Oliver Glasner was doing at Selhurst Park, Frank gave a typically graceful answer.

"I think Oliver has done a top job at Palace in many ways," he added. "They're really, really impressive.

"Clear identity of the team, they defend low, very compact, very difficult to break down, incredibly good on the counters - probably one of the best in the league.

"They are very good on set pieces as well, one of the best on corners, long throws, so, very strong on set pieces as well. Also, when they build, they have a clear identity with their 3-4-3 system. So, they've done a really good, impressive, job."

Tottenham Team News

Ahead of the trip to South London, Frank said he would have the same pool of players to pick from that was available to him for their last game against Liverpool, a 2-1 defeat last Saturday.

"Team news is the same as before the Liverpool game, so everyone who was available there is available for the Crystal Palace game," he explained.

"Both of them [Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski], are the same [stage of recovery] as I said before. I will be very happy when I can announce they are part of the squad, so that's where it is."