Factfile

Manager: Iñigo Pérez

Iñigo Pérez Nickname: Los Franjirrojos (The Red Sashes)

Los Franjirrojos (The Red Sashes) Final League position: 8th (50 points)

8th (50 points) Founded: 1924 (102 years ago)

In their manager's words...

Speaking after his team had trained at the Leipzig Stadium, coach Iñigo Pérez said he won't let the occasion get to his players.

"We're very happy and pleased to be here," he said. "To have made this journey together with our friends and family.

"Just to have them on the same plane, that's what we wanted. Now we are fully focused on what's ahead.

"When you arrive at this magnificent stadium, you start to get a different feeling in your body.

"Now we need to express that feeling in our football and our confidence tomorrow. We can't change that it's our first final.