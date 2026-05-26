Passion, pace and Pérez: The inside track on Rayo with Sid Lowe

Sid Lowe has covered Spanish football for well over two decades for a variety of publications, most notably the Guardian as their Spanish football correspondent and ESPN. His 2012 book, Fear and Loathing in La Liga, was nominated for for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year the following year.

Lowe has covered Rayo Vallecano's journey to the Conference League Final, the first major final in their history.

We spoke to Sid about what the match means to Vallecano's supporters, who Palace may need to watch out for on Wednesday, and more.

When introducing the Conference League, UEFA said it's purpose would be to provide more clubs with the ability to participate in European competition.

The fifth final in the tournament's history is perhaps the best example of this working in action.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are both competing in their first European final. But what's even more remarkable is that this season marked the first time both clubs had qualified for European competition through sporting merit.

For the Eagles of course, our only previous experience of continental football was the 1998 Intertoto Cup. Clubs earned entry to the summer-long tournament through application rather than merit.

It's a similar story for Rayo. Their only previous European adventure saw them reach the quarter-finals of the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, but they qualified as beneficiaries of UEFA's old fair play draw, which saw Spain receive a bonus European berth.