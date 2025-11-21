Factfile

Manager: Rob Edwards

League Position: 20th

Ground: Molineux

Molineux Founded: 1877 (148 years ago)

In their manager's words...

Newly installed manager Rob Edwards is looking forward to his first game in the Wolves hotseat after completing his move from Middlesbrough during the November international break.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Eagles, Edwards admitted he faced a difficult decision when given the chance to replace Vitor Pereira, but that he couldn't afford to turn down the opportunity of leading a club close to his heart.

Edwards told his pre-match press conference: "I know I was in a great job at Middlesbrough. Great people and very good players who have done well. So I'm aware of it. But this is something I have wanted to do for a very, very long time.

"I didn’t know if this opportunity would come up again for me to be the head coach of this club. I didn’t want to look back in 10,15, 20 years time and think that I turned down chance to manage Wolves in the Premier League. That’s it. I didn’t want to regret that and here I am.

"I know scale of the task and I'm really enthused by it. This week has been really enjoyable. But now the games start so let's see.

"It's going to come from hard work. Lots of stuff comes underneath that but I will be clear with the lads what that is and my non-negotiables. The players want that.

"We will support them as well and we believe in them. I have told them that. We can’t look too far ahead and where we are with the gap at the moment."

Whilst Edwards was bullish about his sides ability to get out of relegation danger this season, he also expected a difficult game from Palace on Saturday.

"Every one of them [his Wolves players], when I've spoken to them, has been enthused by what we want to try and do and what we want to try and bring, which has given me a lot of belief and confidence as well. A lot of them have talked about those words, belief and more confidence. Those are things that no one else is going to give us.

"Crystal Palace aren't going to give us that confidence or belief right now."