Factfile

Manager: Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards League Position: 20th

20th Ground: Molineux

Molineux Founded: 1877 (149 years ago)

In their manager's words...

Rob Edwards was defeated by Palace in his first game in charge at Molineux back in November. But has since improved results and performances at Wolves, as evidenced by their midweek draw with league leaders Arsenal.

Edwards told his pre-match press conference: "They’re [Palace] good and they’re playing in Europe for a reason, because they’re a good team. I said it before my first game in charge here that Oliver Glasner is a brilliant manager, he’s done an incredible job, and they’ve got loads of good players, so it’ll be a really difficult game – as usual.

“We’re away from home and they always make it a difficult place to go, because there’s a good atmosphere there, but we’re looking forward to it. They’ve got a really good identity, so you know what to expect, but stopping that is another thing.

“He’s won a major trophy and for that football club, that’s incredible. It was a historic moment for them. But they play a really good brand of football. They’ve got some exciting players, and he’s got the most out of them."

Sunday will also provide Edwards with a reunion with former Wolves forward Jørgen Strand Larsen, who will be looking to build on his two goals against Burnley in Palace's last Premier League outing.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him [Strand Larsen]," said Edwards. "Even though we’ve only just said goodbye. He’s a good man, he’s a good person, and he’s a very good footballer.

“In life, you’re never going to be able to please everybody, but I think he can look himself in mirror and say he gave everything, he worked very hard, and that’s all that matters.”