Having already reached the latter stages of the competition, Walker-Smith says the mood within the squad is one of excitement and belief.

“Excited to get this far to begin with,” he said. “But I feel like the whole team – the boys and the staff – are buzzing for us to get this far, and we don’t intend to stop now.”

The opportunity to play under the lights at Villa Park is another moment the defender is relishing.

“Big time,” he explained. “Those are the sort of stadiums you want to play in when you're older. Just getting that experience and exposure now is massive. Even aside from the game itself, it’s something you want to be doing as a young player.”

Villa come into the tie with a rich Youth Cup history, having lifted the trophy five times, most recently last season, but Walker-Smith insists Palace are not intimidated by their opponents’ pedigree...

“I wouldn’t say it fazes us,” he said. “Every age group is different. Aston Villa always have a strong academy, but Palace have proven over the years that we can match teams like Villa.”

The occasion itself also carries extra significance for Palace, with the club reaching the Youth Cup quarter-finals for the first time in more than 15 years.

“100% it gives us extra motivation,” Walker-Smith said. “To prove that the group you’re with can do something that not many teams have done before – it pushes you to go that little bit harder. We’ve come this far and we don’t intend to stop.”