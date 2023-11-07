Report: Wimbledon knock Palace out of EFL Trophy

Four days on from the 7-1 thrashing away at Leeds United, Crystal Palace’s Under-21s were back in action as they travelled the short distance across south London to take on the first-team of AFC Wimbledon.

There were three changes to the side as Matheus França, Naouirou Ahamada and Victor Akinwale came in for Roshaun Mathurin, Dylan Reid and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Despite Palace’s strong recent form, it was the Dons who took the lead. A short corner out towards Charlie Lakin wasn’t dealt with and the on-loan midfielder whipped in a cross towards the six-yard box.

Wimbledon’s No. 9 Josh Davison rose highest and headed in at the first time of asking, ripping up Palace’s initial plans and forcing them to come back from a goal behind in the third minute.

Darren Powell’s side nearly responded immediately, going straight down the other end as Ahamada picked out Imray with a defence splitting pass. The right-back cut it back towards França on the edge of the box, though his effort was saved by Nik Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal.