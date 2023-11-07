Report: Wimbledon knock Palace out of EFL Trophy

The Dons were again proving hard to break through, with the young Eagles seeing a lot of their attempts at breaking through snuffed out or misaligned.
On the hour-mark, Malcolm Ebiowei stung the palms of Tzanev with an effort from about 25-yards out on his weaker right foot. That proved to be Palace’s only real chance of note on goal until second-half substitute Franco Umeh saw his first-time shot turned behind.
In second-half stoppage time, the hosts had a chance to add a third, though resolute defending from centre-back duo Seán Grehan and Joe Sheridan, along with ‘keeper Joe Whitworth kept the deficit to just two.
After five minutes of time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings and thus sealed Palace’s fate in this season’s EFL Trophy. They’re currently fourth in Group K, unable to make the top two places required to qualify for the latter stage. They have one group game remaining against Stevenage on Tuesday, 14th November.
Wimbledon: Tzanev (GK), Brown, Tilley (Jennings, 59), Davison (Nkena, 90+5), Ball (Reeves, 59), Bugiel (Al Hamadi, 45), Lakin, Currie (Biler, 59), Sasu, Kalambayi, Ogundere.
Subs not used: Sandford (GK), Lewis.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Grehan, Sheridan, Adaramola, Ozoh, Ahamada (Mathurin, 64), Wells-Morrison, Ebiowei (Devenny, 63), Akinwale, França (Umeh, 78).
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis, Reid, Rodney.