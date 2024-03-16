Report: Gunners run riot against young Eagles

Following on from the narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled for another London derby against Arsenal.

There were five changes to the side, with Charlie Walker-Smith, Freddie Cowin, Joe Gibbard, Benji Casey and Hindolo Mustapha all returning in place of Rio Cardines, Seb Williams, Matteo Dashi, Asher Agbinone and Trialist.

Arsenal started the half brightly and tested Marcus Hill in the Palace goal early on. He made a good stop to deny Ismael Kabia low down at his near post in the opening minute.

The hosts took the lead in the eighth minute, making their early pressure pay off. Osman Kamara picked up a loose ball inside the box, swivelled and got a shot away which found the back of the net.

The young Gunners were quickly two goals up just a minute later as captain Harrison Dudziak doubled the scoring. Chido Obi-Martin struck the crossbar initially, though it fell kindly to Dudziak who slotted in inside the box.

Dudziak turned provider for Arsenal’s third as he picked up the ball in the middle of the park and played Obi-Martin in behind. The towering striker feinted one way and then the other as he finished on his left foot.

Palace pulled a goal back halfway through the first-half as the in-form Jesse Derry got his name on the scoresheet once more. His 15th goal of the season was bundled in from close range after his initial effort was saved by Jack Porter in the Arsenal goal.