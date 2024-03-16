Report: Gunners run riot against young Eagles

Summary
Five changes to the side, with Casey making his first start for the U18s
Arsenal take the lead early on through Kamara
Dudziak doubles the lead for Arsenal 10 minutes in
Obi-Martin adds a third in the 18th minute
Halfway through the first-half, Derry pulls one back for Palace
Gibbard, Austin and Derry have chances to cut the deficit to one
Obi-Martin adds another for Arsenal just before half-time
HT: Arsenal 4-1 Palace
Casey scores just four minutes into the second-half
Arsenal add a fifth from the spot, via Obi-Martin
Kamara nets a sixth shortly afterwards
Just past the hour-mark, Derry scores from the spot
Obi-Martin and Julienne add a seventh and eighth for Arsenal in the final moments
FT: Arsenal 8-3 Palace