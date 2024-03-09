Report: Spirited Palace narrowly edged out by Chelsea

A week on from the defeat to Manchester United in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-final, Crystal Palace U18s were back in league action as they welcomed Chelsea to Copers Cope.

There were three changes to the side, with Finlay Marjoram making his first start of the season at the back in place of Jake Grante. Cormac Austin also returned in midfield in place of Joe Gibbard.

There was not much to separate the two sides in the opening half an hour. Chelsea’s Donnell McNeilly fired narrowly wide of the post, while Asher Agbinone saw an effort from distance held by Max Merrick.

Trialist came close to opening the scoring for Palace, with a vicious shot from about 20-yards out that cannoned back out off the crossbar.

Chelsea’s best chances of the half fell to Ryan McAidoo, but Marcus Hill in the Palace goal made an exceptional double save to first deny him and then claw away at a second attempt from point-blank range.

Just before the break in what was a relatively low-action half, Dashi fired narrowly over the bar.