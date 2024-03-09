Report: Spirited Palace narrowly edged out by Chelsea

Chelsea came racing out the blocks in the second-half, testing Hill and pinning Palace back in their own half. Seb Williams made a solid block to deny McNeilly’s goalbound effort.
On the hour-mark, Trialist stung the palms of Merrick in the Chelsea goal with a fierce strike from the edge of the box.
Chelsea were awarded a penalty 65 minutes in after Rio Ngumoha was brought down inside the box by second-half substitute Tyler Whyte. Though Hill guessed the correct way, McNeilly managed to beat him from 12-yards out.
The game opened up after Chelsea took the lead, with chances flowing for both sides. Seb Williams fired straight at Merrick following a good breakaway, while George King denied Genesis Antwi with a solid block at the other end.
Hill pulled off a fine stop to deny McNeilly’s header from a corner with 15 minutes to go, while second-half substitute Benji Casey nearly made an instant impact for Palace as his fierce effort from the edge of the box crashed against a combination of post and bar.
Chances came and went for both sides in the final embers of the game. Hill came up trumps once more with a remarkable fingertip save to deny McNeilly from the edge of the box, while Derry fired over the bar with Palace’s final attack.
Defeat to the Blues means that Palace stay in sixth place on 22 points, three behind Arsenal.
Palace: Hill (GK), Marjoram (Cowin, 35), King, Jemide, Cardines (Whyte, 59), Austin (Mustapha, 59), S. Williams, Dashi (Casey, 83), Agbinone, Trialist, Derry.
Sub not used: Eastwood (GK).
Chelsea: Merrick (GK), Murray-Campbell, Akomeah, Wilson, Antwi, Harrison, Barbour (Idrissi, 83), Russell-Denny, McNeilly, McAidoo, Ngumoha.
Subs not used: Chibueze, Crampton (GK), Olagunju, Emenalo.