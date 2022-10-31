U21s Report: Honours even as Palace draw at Arsenal

Much like the first-half, Ebiowei was at the heart of the Palace attacks. He received the ball inside the six-yard box, stepped past Awe and rifled a shot on goal from a narrow angle which rattled the crossbar and bounced back out into play.
A long-range effort from Ebiowei just before the hour mark nearly caught Graczyk off guard, but the Polish shot-stopper recovered to stop his effort from creeping in under the bar.
The hosts had chances of their own, though Palace’s defence stood firm to deny them. Excellent defensive work from Danny Imray and a fantastic save from Owen Goodman denied both Amario Cozier-Dubbery and second-half substitute Charles Sagoe Jr.
Ebiowei played a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Omilabu 70 minutes in and the Palace number 9 was through on goal and found the back of the net, however his effort was ruled out for offside.
Time was running out for either side to find a decisive goal, though both of them came very close. Reuell Walters hit the post for the Gunners, while Omilabu fired just wide in the fifth minute of time added on.
It ended all square at Meadow Park shortly after Omilabu’s effort. The result means Paddy McCarthy’s side move up to third place, a point behind leaders Arsenal. The top seven sides of the Premier League 2 Division 1 are all separated by three points.
Arsenal: Graczyk, Walters, Foran, Awe, Quesada-Thorn, Smith, Henry-Francis, Bandeira, Marquinhos (Sagoe Jr, 60), Cozier-Dubbery, Butler-Oyedeji (Edwards, 86).
Subs not used: Rojas, Ibrahim, Cirjan.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Imray (Rodney, 71), Balmer, Ferguson (Grehan, 45), Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Omilabu, Gordon, Ebiowei (Akinwale, 71).
Subs not used: Mooney, Ola-Adebomi.