U21s Report: Honours even as Palace draw at Arsenal

Over a week on from the last-gasp 3-3 draw with reigning Premier League 2 Division 1 champions Manchester City, Palace’s Under-21s travelled to north London to face current leaders Arsenal.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side, with first-teamers Malcolm Ebiowei and Nathan Ferguson coming in for Victor Akinwale and Noah Watson. Killian Phillips and Kofi Balmer returned to the fold in place of Fionn Mooney and Seán Grehan who have dropped to the bench.

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, with Ebiowei at the heart of the attacks. The winger tried a curling effort from 25-yards out 10 minutes in which just went over the bar.

In the 20th minute, Ebiowei floated in a corner and found Balmer who headed it back across goal. Ferguson got on the end of the ball back across, but his looping header was saved by Hubert Graczyk in the Arsenal goal.

Ebiowei almost found the net from a well-worked set piece routine from the edge of the 18-yard box a few minutes later. Skipper Jack Wells-Morrison floated a ball in which picked out Balmer who headed it back across goal for Ebiowei - the winger’s attempt at poking it in was denied on the line by Graczyk.