U21s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi equaliser keeps Palace top of PL2

Just four days on from the last minute defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the Papa Johns Trophy, Palace Under-21s found themselves on the road once more as they travelled to face Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side which narrowly lost out at Home Park, with Owen Goodman, Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney all coming in for Joe Whitworth, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips, with the latter featuring in the first-team squad against Everton.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in the first-half, with neither team managing to register a shot on target until the half-hour mark. City’s Josh Adam fired an effort on goal from 20-yards out, but Goodman was equal to it.

Palace quickly raced down the other end from this effort and won a corner. Skipper Jack Wells-Morrison picked out Seán Grehan with a cross following a short corner and the Irish centre-half headed it back across goal into the path of David Omilabu who tapped in from close range to give Palace the lead.