Report: Marjoram fires Palace past 10-man Villa

In their penultimate away game of the season, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to face Aston Villa at Bodymoor Heath.

Head coach Rob Quinn made one change to the side which drew with Spurs last weekend, with Charlie Walker-Smith coming in for Jake Grante at the heart of the defence.

Walker-Smith, who has recently been called up to the Wales Under-17s side for the 2024 UEFA European Championship finals nearly made an impact right from the off, though he headed just over the bar in the opening minutes.

Villa threatened early on too, through Bradley Burrowes, though he fired just wide of the mark. This laid the tone as Villa continued to enjoy more of the ball and fashion a number of chances.

Billy Eastwood was called into action 20 minutes in as he managed to save an effort from Trai-varn Mulley inside the box. A succession of Villa corners followed, though none of them were an issue for Palace shot stopper.

Just over half an hour in, Asher Agbinone stung the palms of Sam Proctor in the Villa goal with two attempts at goal in quick succession. Proctor was then shown a straight red card a few minutes later for violent conduct.