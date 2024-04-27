Report: Marjoram fires Palace past 10-man Villa

Summary
-
One change to the side which faced Spurs, with Walker-Smith coming in at the back
-
Walker-Smith heads over from a corner early on
-
Burrowes fires narrowly wide for Aston Villa five minutes in
-
Eastwood makes a strong save to deny Mulley in the 20th minute
-
Villa have a succession of corners, but can't capitalise
-
Agbinone sees a double effort saved
-
Goalkeeper Proctor is sent off for Villa in the 40th minute
-
Agbinone and Marjoram threaten late on in the half, but can't find a way through
-
HT: Villa 0-0 Palace
-
Marjoram puts Palace ahead four minutes into the second-half
-
Lusale almost doubles the lead after coming on off the bench after the hour-mark
-
Mulley had Villa’s best attempt of the half
-
Casey, King, Lusale and Marjoram were all close to adding a second
-
FT: Villa 0-1 Palace