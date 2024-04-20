Report: Late Spurs leveller denies 10-man Palace fifth straight win

With only four games left to play, including this one, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Copers Cope as they looked to end their campaign strongly.

Head coach Rob Quinn named the same side which put three past Southampton last week, with the in-form Benji Casey continuing to lead the line.

Despite Palace’s good form, it was Spurs who started the initial moments of the game stronger. A cross on the left hand side from the overlapping Maeson King found Yusuf Akhamrich in the box, but the forward cleared the crossbar on the volley.

With only 10 minutes on the clock, Palace took the lead. Matteo Dashi played Asher Agbinone through on a breakaway and the winger carried the ball from inside his own half to the edge of the box.

He found a yard of space, with defenders closing in on him, to work it onto his right foot and get a clean shot away into the bottom corner past Elliot Krasniqi in the Spurs goal.