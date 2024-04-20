Report: Late Spurs leveller denies 10-man Palace fifth straight win

Summary
-
Quinn named an unchanged side for the third successive game
-
Spurs have a golden chance early on which Akhamrich hits over the bar
-
Agbinone fires Palace ahead 10 minutes in
-
He and Casey almost get a second a couple of minutes later
-
Cowin fires a free-kick narrowly over the bar half an hour in
-
Gibbard is denied just before half-time
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Spurs
-
Spurs start the second-half brightly and force Eastwood into saves
-
Browne and Grante stand firm in front of Eastwood to deny Spurs
-
Gibbard is shown a second yellow card in the 72nd minute
-
Palace withstand Spurs pressure, but concede an equaliser in the 86th minute
-
FT: Palace 1-1 Spurs