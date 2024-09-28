Report: Young Eagles undone by second-half Villa comeback

Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to the West Midlands to take on Aston Villa at Bodymoor Heath, a week on from their defeat to London rivals Fulham.

Head coach Rob Quinn shuffled the pack, with six changes to his side. Marcus Hill, Joshua Muwana, Freddie Cowin, Zack Henry, Jerome Osei and Kai-Reece Adams-Collman all came in for Trialist, Billy Eastwood, Dean Benamar, Jasper Judd, Benjamin Casey and Matteo Dashi.

The young Eagles were on top in the early exchanges, with Jesse Derry seeing an effort saved 10 minutes in and captain Seb Williams also seeing a shot blocked inside the box.

With just under 20 minutes on the clock, a free-kick from Henry looked destined to hit the back of the net, though it cannoned out off the post.

Palace eventually took the lead after half an hour, with Jesse Derry finding the back of the net from a free-kick about 20-yards out.

His eighth goal in seven games so far this season spurred Palace on for a second, with multiple attempts being blocked or saved by the Villa ‘keeper.

The second-half saw the hosts grow back into the game as they were in search of an equaliser. Mason Cotcher eventually drew them level from the spot on the hour-mark and just five minutes later he struck again to put Villa ahead.

Villa stifled any attempts Palace had to draw level and secured the three points late on as Cole Brannigan found the top corner with a fierce effort.

The result means Palace slip to eighth in the U18 Premier League South, six points off leaders Villa.

Villa: Asemota (GK), Burgess, Carroll, Routh, Fortes (Fortes,, Quinn, Jenner, Brannigan, Mullery, Cotcher, Hemmings.

Subs not used: Allan (GK), Bloomfield, Lynskey, Briscoe, Green.

Palace: Hill (GK), Muwana, Cowin, Adams-Collman (Montjen, 76), Walker-Smith, Somade, Henry (Whyte, 73), King, Osei (Casey, 62), Williams, Derry.

Subs not used: Mason (GK), Danaher, Whyte, Casey, Montjen.