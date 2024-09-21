Report: Cottagers score six against 10-man Palace

A week on from the 4-2 comeback against Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s hosted London rivals Fulham at Copers Cope, in search of a fourth straight victory.

There were five changes to the side from head coach Rob Quinn, with Billy Eastwood, Dean Benamar, Sean Somade, Jasper Judd and Trialist coming in for Marcus Hill, Tyler Whyte, Freddie Cowin, Joshua Muwana and Enrique Lameiras.

The young Eagles were on top in the opening quarter of an hour, threatening from multiple set pieces, though only Jesse Derry managed to force Marco Underwood into a save as the rest of Palace’s chances were blocked or cleared away.

Halfway through the first-half, the visitors had their first forays at goal. Macaulay Zepa saw a shot deflected out, while Aidan Evans headed narrowly wide of the post from the following corner.

Fulham managed to open the scoring shortly after their first chances through Luca Picotto. The left-back was in the right place at the right time to get on the end of Zepa’s ball across the face of goal.