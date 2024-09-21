Report: Cottagers score six against 10-man Palace

Summary
Five changes to the side that won against Norwich last week
10: Palace dominate early on, though only Derry tests the Fulham ‘keeper
22: Zepa and Evans have Fulham’s first two chances of the game
24: Picotto opens the scoring for the visitors
28: Dashi comes close to levelling for Palace
39: Ali Wahid doubles the Fulham advantage
45: Williams is played in, but can’t quite divert his shot on target before the break
HT: Palace 0-2 Fulham
50: Lubega added a third for Fulham shortly after the restart
60: Osei has a chance to make an instant impact off the bench
67: Fulham add another through Zepa
71: Dashi is shown a second yellow card, Palace down to 10 men
77: Quashie scores Fulham’s fifth from the spot
90+1: Platel adds a sixth for Fulham
FT: Palace 0-6 Fulham