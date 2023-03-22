Report: Palace Women beaten by Birmingham at St Andrew’s

Summary:

Palace unchanged from win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

Birmingham make brighter start but opening to the game generally quiet, despite saves from Fran Kitching

Olivia McLoughlin fires Blues into the lead after half-an-hour

Hosts hit the bar through Jade Pennock moments later

Pennock scores quickfire double on the stroke of half-time

HT: Birmingham Women 3-0 Palace Women

Eagles go on the offensive after half-time

Rianna Dean scores first Palace goal – and first goal in 18 months, having returned from long-term injury – on the hour

Birmingham hold firm and see out the win

FT: Birmingham Women 3-1 Palace Women

Under the St Andrew’s lights, it was the hosts who made the faster start, Lucy Quinn shooting wide from distance early on before Jade Pennock’s effort forced Fran Kitching into a simple save for Palace.

But true to their attacking style so far this season, it didn’t take long before Palace got on the ball and started to threaten, with Annabel Blanchard forcing Lucy Thomas into a smart stop after quarter-of-an-hour.

Neither team were able to create too much inside the opening half-an-hour – Kitching admittedly the busier goalkeeper, dealing with two low efforts from Pennock and Claudia Walker – so it was all the more frustrating when Birmingham took the lead on 31 minutes.

It came via midfielder Olivia McLoughlin, who played a one-two with Walker around the Palace box before dispatching clinically beyond Kitching.

The goal seemed to spur Birmingham on and, just moments later, they came close to doubling their advantage when Quinn’s clipped cross landed on the head of Pennock, whose effort clipped the bar before the Eagles managed to scramble clear.

Sadly, those warning signs were not heeded, and the floodgates opened.

On 41 minutes, Pennock doubled the Blues’ advantage after intercepting Kitching’s ball out from the back – and just five minutes later, the hosts had a seemingly unassailable half-time advantage when Pennock, again, finished off a clever set-piece routine.