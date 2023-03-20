Women’s Football Weekend is a collective recognition of the incredible talent, unmissable match action and vibrant community that makes up domestic women’s football in England.

To celebrate, Palace have already given away a massive 1,000 tickets to the Eagles’ home clash with Blackburn Rovers this Sunday (26th March) – but you can still be there to show your support!

Experience what is sure to be an amazing atmosphere at Hayes Lane, as tickets for the fixture remain available to purchase from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members; click to purchase tickets here.

As always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

Kick-off is at 12:00 BST at Hayes Lane in Bromley.

*Please note that women’s matches take place at Hayes Lane, rather than Selhurst Park, and that ticket prices will increase on matchday for purchases made both online and at the stadium.