Report & Highlights: Late Palace comeback seals fifth straight win

Summary
-
Darren Powell named the exact same side for the third game running
-
Blackburn Rovers took the lead a quarter of an hour in through Harley O’Grady
-
Victor Akinwale nearly equalised just five minutes later, but he headed just over
-
Tayo Adaramola saw an effort from a narrow angle parried behind
-
Half-time: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Crystal Palace
-
Blackburn goalkeeper Jordan Eastham was shown a straight red on the hour-mark
-
David Ozoh fired narrowly over the bar with 15 minutes remaining
-
Franco Umeh levelled for Palace from close-range in the 82nd minute
-
Captain Jack Wells-Morrison put the Eagles ahead two minutes from time
-
Fionn Mooney completed the scoring and sealed the points in the third minute of time added on
-
Full-time: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Crystal Palace