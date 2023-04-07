Report & Highlights: Late Palace comeback seals fifth straight win

Four days on from their remarkable comeback victory at Chelsea, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to face Blackburn Rovers for a third successive away game.

Manager Darren Powell named the exact same side that won at Kingsmeadow, with Under-18s prospects Jake Grante and Franco Umeh making the bench for the first time at U21 level.

As was the case on Monday night, the hosts took the lead early on. Harley O’Grady worked his way into the box before striking a fierce effort low and hard into the back of the Palace net.

The goal came after what was a relatively sustained period of dominance early on for The Riversiders. The Eagles best chance of the half came just five minutes later as they raced down the other end. Danny Imray put a dangerous ball across the box which Victor Akinwale got on the end of, though he headed just over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Palace’s only other chance of note in the first-half came through recent Premier League 2 Player of the Month nominee Tayo Adaramola, the left wing-back raced towards the byline and saw his cross-cum-shot parried away by Jordan Eastham.