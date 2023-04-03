U21s Report: Resilient Eagles earn comeback victory against Chelsea

Summary
Darren Powell named the exact same side that beat Liverpool three days earlier
Owen Goodman was forced into a number of saves early on
Chelsea opened the scoring through Benjamin Elliott in the 20th minute
Jadan Raymond’s free-kick was turned behind by Gabriel Slonina just a few minutes later
Ademola Ola-Adebomi levelled for Palace in the 38th minute
Half-time: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace
Chelsea had a number of chances early on the second-half
Palace stood firm, Raymond again threatened from a free-kick
Victor Akinwale won a penalty 20 minutes from time which Jack Wells-Morrison converted
Danny Imray came close to adding a third just before stoppage time
Full-time: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace