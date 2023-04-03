U21s Report: Resilient Eagles earn comeback victory against Chelsea

Just three days on from their victory in the Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road to face London rivals Chelsea.

Manager Darren Powell named the exact same side that triumphed in Merseyside, with Jack Wells-Morrison skippering the side and the in-form Victor Akinwale continuing up front.

Chances came thick and fast early on. Owen Goodman was forced into a smart save to deny Mason Burstow, while also keeping out efforts from Omari Hutchinson and Harvey Vale in the opening quarter of an hour.

Palace’s best chance in that spell fell to Jadan Raymond. The midfielder picked up the ball in the Chelsea third and managed to find space to get a shot away that just went narrowly wide of the post.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Benjamin Elliott. Vale, who has featured for the Chelsea first-team, played a ball down the left into the path of Elliott and the midfielder finished inside the six-yard box.