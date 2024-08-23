Report: Soaring Palace smash seven past Blackburn in PL2 opener

Just three days on from their narrow defeat to the first-team of Stevenage Town in the EFL Trophy, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road again as they got their Premier League 2 campaign underway at Blackburn Rovers.

Head coach Darren Powell made six changes to the side which faced The Boro, with new signing Louie Moulden handed a start between the sticks. Caleb Kporha also made his first competitive start since sustaining an injury against Liverpool U18s almost a year ago.

Palace got off to the best possible start, with Franco Umeh firing home from close range. A well-worked move down the left-hand side found Umeh inside the box to finish past Jack Barratt in the Blackburn goal.

Play was intermittently broken up due to injuries and fouls committed by both sides throughout the first half, though it was rounded off with Hindolo Mustapha scoring his first of the campaign five minutes before the interval.

After the break, Blackburn came racing out the blocks and managed to halve the deficit as half-time substitute Zach Stritch rifled in an effort from the edge of the box.

Palace then restored their two-goal advantage, as the returning Kporha found space down the right hand side, cut into the box and finished into the far corner on his left foot.

The game ebbed and flowed as the half went on, before a final flurry of five goals in the final 10 minutes. Asher Agbinone netted his first of the campaign with a stunning strike from 20-yards out in the 87th minute.

This was quickly counteracted by Tom Bloxham pulling one back for Blackburn just a minute later. His effort was also from about 20-yards out and went in off the post.

Second-half substitute Jemiah Umolu got his name on the scoresheet with a quick-fire brace as the clock ticked towards stoppage time. The first was a well-taken finish on a breakaway, while the second was a first-time finish on his right foot after Agbinone played it into his path inside the box.

The Eagles rounded off the scoring and came away with all three points with the final kick of the game. Blackburn couldn’t clear their lines as the ball fell to Justin Devenny and the skipper took it in his stride into the box before finishing across the face of goal.

A winning start for Powell’s men as they now turn their attention to another away trip to Leeds United next Friday. They previously put seven past them last season, could they do the same again this time around?

Blackburn: Barratt (GK), Houghton, Batty (Powell, 77), Litherland, R. Doherty, Caddick, J. Edmondson, Mafoumbi (Stritch, HT), Bloxham, Biniek (O’Grady-Macken, HT).

Subs not used: Khan (GK), Powell, Bell.

Palace: Moulden (GK), Rodney, Grante, Jemide, Kporha, Reid (Wells-Morrison, 60), Devenny, Umeh, Mustapha (Nascimento, 80), Agbinone, Marsh (Umolu, 75).

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Cardines.