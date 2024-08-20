Report: Stevenage edge past Palace in EFL Trophy opener

Summary
Powell names side featuring Joe Sheridan for the first time since February 2024
4: Kemp scores for Stevenage, but it’s ruled out for a clear offside
12: Agbinone comes close to putting Palace ahead
25: Mathurin drags an effort wide after good work from Devenny and Umolu
30: Izquierdo makes a good save low down at his near post to deny Kemp
32: Simpson puts Stevenage ahead
40: Mathurin fires a free-kick just over the bar
HT: Stevenage 1-0 Palace
50: List skews a golden chance high and wide for Stevenage
58: Stevenage’s Kemp fires wide of the mark
68: Jemide does well to block Thompson’s effort inside the six-yard box
90: Marsh dinks an effort for the equaliser wide, attempting to lob the 'keeper
FT: Stevenage 1-0 Palace