Report: Stevenage edge past Palace in EFL Trophy opener

Palace’s Under-21s travelled up to Stevenage to begin their 2024/25 campaign in the EFL Trophy. Donning the Eagle Yellow at the Lamex Stadium, the side featured Joe Sheridan for the first time since his horrible injury in February 2024 against Leicester City.

The hosts nearly took the lead early on, with forward Dan Kemp scoring from close range, however it was ruled out for a clear offside.

Palace’s first chance of the game fell to Asher Agbinone 12 minutes in. Stevenage couldn’t properly clear a cross from the left-hand side and it fell to the forward inside the box who struck it narrowly wide at the first time of asking.

Roshaun Mathurin had a good chance to put Palace ahead halfway through the first-half, following great work from Justin Devenny winning it back in midfield, but he dragged it wide of the mark.

Stevenage had their first real attempt on goal at the half-hour mark, as Kemp forced Jackson Izquierdo into a save, and then managed to take the lead two minutes later. Tyreece Simpson netted on the volley, following the second phase of a Charlie Goode throw-in.

Palace had a chance to level five minutes before the break through Mathurin, however his free-kick from the edge of the box was just over the bar.

The hosts threatened to double their lead in the dying embers of the half, but Palace stood firm with astute defending and goalkeeping to only go in a goal down at the break.