Skip navigation

      Report: Stevenage edge past Palace in EFL Trophy opener

      Match reports
      Stevenage
      1
      Simpson 32'
      0
      Crystal Palace U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s began their 2024/25 campaign with a 1-0 defeat on the road against the first-team of Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

      Summary

      • Powell names side featuring Joe Sheridan for the first time since February 2024

      • 4: Kemp scores for Stevenage, but it’s ruled out for a clear offside

      • 12: Agbinone comes close to putting Palace ahead

      • 25: Mathurin drags an effort wide after good work from Devenny and Umolu

      • 30: Izquierdo makes a good save low down at his near post to deny Kemp

      • 32: Simpson puts Stevenage ahead

      • 40: Mathurin fires a free-kick just over the bar

      • HT: Stevenage 1-0 Palace

      • 50: List skews a golden chance high and wide for Stevenage

      • 58: Stevenage’s Kemp fires wide of the mark

      • 68: Jemide does well to block Thompson’s effort inside the six-yard box

      • 90: Marsh dinks an effort for the equaliser wide, attempting to lob the 'keeper

      • FT: Stevenage 1-0 Palace

      Palace’s Under-21s travelled up to Stevenage to begin their 2024/25 campaign in the EFL Trophy. Donning the Eagle Yellow at the Lamex Stadium, the side featured Joe Sheridan for the first time since his horrible injury in February 2024 against Leicester City.

      The hosts nearly took the lead early on, with forward Dan Kemp scoring from close range, however it was ruled out for a clear offside.

      Palace’s first chance of the game fell to Asher Agbinone 12 minutes in. Stevenage couldn’t properly clear a cross from the left-hand side and it fell to the forward inside the box who struck it narrowly wide at the first time of asking.

      Roshaun Mathurin had a good chance to put Palace ahead halfway through the first-half, following great work from Justin Devenny winning it back in midfield, but he dragged it wide of the mark.

      Stevenage had their first real attempt on goal at the half-hour mark, as Kemp forced Jackson Izquierdo into a save, and then managed to take the lead two minutes later. Tyreece Simpson netted on the volley, following the second phase of a Charlie Goode throw-in.

      Palace had a chance to level five minutes before the break through Mathurin, however his free-kick from the edge of the box was just over the bar.

      The hosts threatened to double their lead in the dying embers of the half, but Palace stood firm with astute defending and goalkeeping to only go in a goal down at the break.

      After the restart Stevenage maintained their momentum from the end of the first-half. Elliot List found himself in space inside the box, though he skewed his effort high and wide into the stands.

      Kemp fired yet another chance wide of the mark, just before the hour-mark, as the hosts looked to double their advantage.

      It was effectively all Stevenage in the second-half, despite the pressure not being constant. Ben Thompson looked to arrow in an effort inside the box, but Jemide was equal to it to block it for a corner.

      Palace chances came and went without testing Dean Bouzanis in the Stevenage goal. Devenny hit a free-kick high and wide, while an Agbinone effort was also wide of the mark.

      The hosts saw out the remainder of the game with relative ease, Kemp almost forced an own goal following a miscued Palace move out ƒrom the back. They now move top of the group, with Gillingham and Peterborough yet to play.

      The Eagles now turn their attention to the Premier League 2, as they begin their campaign against Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

      Stevenage: Bouzanis, Butler (James-Wildin, 81), N. Thompson, Kemp, Simpson (Evans, 66), Smith, Goode (L. Thompson, 75), Freestone, List, White, B. Thompson.

      Subs not used: Woodford (GK), Hicks, Thornett, England.

      Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Browne (Rodney, HT), Sheridan (Grante, HT), Jemide, Nascimento, Devenny, Wells-Morrison (Reid, 62), Umeh (Cardines, 62), Mathurin, Agbinone, Umolu (Marsh, 77).

      Subs not used: Eastwood (GK), Mustapha.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News