Report & Highlights: Derry scores stunner as Palace lose out to Brighton

Just over a week on from a narrow defeat at Selhurst Park against Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup fifth round, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to face fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in a return to league action.

There were two changes to the side, with Kai-Reece Adams-Collman and Matteo Dashi coming in for Rio Cardines and Zach Marsh.

Brighton started the half brightly, with Charlie Tasker and Joe Belmont threatening with two chances in the opening five minutes.

Palace’s best chance early on fell to Seb Williams. After Jake Grante pressed up to win the ball back on the halfway line, it broke to Williams about 25-yards out and his first-time strike went narrowly wide of the post.

Freddie Cowin, in his second successive start at left-back, combined well with Jesse Derry down the left and won a free-kick out wide. Derry floated a ball in that was well met by Dashi, though it was held by Lorenz Ferdinand in the Brighton goal.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute, almost against the run of play. A long ball from Ferdinand was picked up by Sahil Bashir out wide, his ball across the face of goal was parried away, but Aidan West was in place to finish from close range.

Palace were now looking to draw level after the hosts took the lead, but attempts were few and far between as the game was intermittently delayed by fouls and offsides from both sides.

Five minutes before the break, Brighton were reduced to 10 men as Bashir was shown a second yellow card. The young Eagles made the man advantage instantly count by drawing level through Dashi.

Captain Mofe Jemide played it out towards Freddie Cowin on the left hand side and the left-back floated in a pinpoint cross to find Dashi at the far post, who headed in with ease past Ferdinand.

It looked as though the two sides were going into the break level, but Brighton reclaimed the lead almost immediately after restarting. Remiero Moulton capitalised on a mixup at the back and fired a 30-yard effort into an empty net.

After the interval, Palace continued to plug away in search of an equaliser. A flurry of chances in the first 10 minutes of the second half saw Cowin, Derry, Grante and Joe Gibbard go close, though Ferdinand wasn’t really tested.