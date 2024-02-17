Report & Highlights: Derry scores stunner as Palace lose out to Brighton

Summary
-
Two changes as Adams-Collman and Dashi come in for Cardines and Marsh
-
Brighton threaten early on through Tasker and Belmont
-
Seb Williams fires narrowly wide in the opening 10 minutes
-
Dashi’s header is held by the ‘keeper
-
Brighton take the lead in the 20th minute through West
-
Bashir is shown a second yellow card five minutes before half-time
-
After multiple delays, Palace equalise through a Dashi header 42 minutes in
-
Brighton reclaim the lead two minutes later through Moulton
-
Palace have chances to draw level in first-half stoppage time, but can't break through
-
HT: Brighton 2-1 Palace
-
Cowin hits a volley just wide of the post early on in the second-half
-
Derry sees a chance cleared off the line and Grante’s follow up goes over
-
Belmont puts Brighton further ahead on the hour-mark
-
Palace almost pull one back five minutes later via a Derry free-kick
-
Omobolaji and Whyte make their first appearances since November, off the bench
-
Derry scores an outstanding scissor volley in stoppage time
-
Brighton immediately restore their two goal lead a minute later
-
FT: Brighton 4-2 Palace