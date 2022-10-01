U21s Report: Mooney winner sees Palace go 10 games unbeaten

Palace got off to a blistering start in the second-half, pushing right from kick-off for a two-goal cushion. After breaking away on the counter, it looked as though Akinwale had a golden opportunity to double the lead, however he was cynically brought down by Luke Liang on the edge of the box before he could get a shot away.
The West Ham centre-back was shown a straight red card, due to him being the last defender, and Palace were awarded a free-kick. Mooney stepped up to take the resulting free-kick, forcing Kinnear to tip it behind at his near post.
With a man and a goal advantage, Palace attempted to put the Hammers to the sword. Pressing from the front saw Mooney win the ball with a crunching tackle just outside the West Ham box, he cut it back across for Phillips who saw his shot saved and an onrushing Omilabu fired just wide on his weaker right foot.
As the half went on, Palace continued to push for a second, but it just eluded them. Second-half substitute Ademola Ola-Adebomi combined well with Omilabu in a well-worked passing move through the middle, with the former getting a shot away that was just parried behind.
After four minutes of time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings. Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions and sit joint-top of the Premier League 2 Division 1, behind Manchester City on goal difference.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Ozoh (Raymond, 81), Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Omilabu, Akinwale, Mooney (Ola-Adebomi, 70).
Subs not used: Shala, Watson, Cadogan.
West Ham United: Kinnear, Ashby, Greenidge, Liang, Clayton, Woods (Forbes, 52), Simon-Sawyer (Coddington, 78), Ekwah, Scarles, Marshall (Earthy, 84), Appiah-Forson (Peake, 84).
Sub not used: Terry.