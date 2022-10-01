U21s Report: Mooney winner sees Palace go 10 games unbeaten

Just three days on from the remarkable 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup, Palace U21s were in action once again - this time against familiar opponents and London rivals West Ham United.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side which stunned the Parisians, with Owen Goodman, Seán Grehan, Kofi Balmer and Fionn Mooney all returning in place of Sam Johnstone, Noah Watson, Maliq Cadogan and John-Kymani Gordon.

The early exchanges in East London left a lot to be desired. While both sides postured to take the lead, neither could fashion a clear cut chance in the opening quarter of the game.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Palace won a corner and managed to take the lead. A ball delivered by skipper Jack Wells-Morrison was met by the head of Kofi Balmer and sent back across goal.

Brian Kinnear, West Ham’s goalkeeper, flapped at it and could only clear it as far as Killian Phillips. The Irish midfielder met it with his head and it looked destined to go in off the post, though Fionn Mooney reacted quickest to poke it in from close range to give Palace the lead.

In a stark change from the opening 20 minutes, Palace were now firmly in the driving seat and looked to double their lead. Half an hour in, Phillips and David Omilabu linked up well down the Palace right. Omilabu drove into the box and managed to get a shot away on his left foot, though it was charged down.

Just under 10 minutes remained in the first-half when Palace came agonisingly close to doubling their lead. Wells-Morrison once again picked out Balmer from a corner and this time the defender headed down, into the ground, and goalbound. Kinnear scrambled across his goal line and managed to turn it behind.