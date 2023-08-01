Report: Wells-Morrison inspires 10-man Palace to victory over Bromley

After concluding their pre-season tour of the United States with a win on penalties against Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Crystal Palace Under-21s faced Bromley to finalise their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side, with new signing Chris Francis starting at the heart of the defence.

He comes into the side in place of Seán Grehan, while Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray and Victor Akinwale all return for Jackson Izquierdo, Noah Watson and Franco Umeh.

Despite the thousands of fans in Hayes Lane cheering Bromley on, it was Palace that got off to a better start Danny Imray and Adler Nascimento were combining well and causing problems for Bromley down the left hand side.

Jadan Raymond and Ademola Ola-Adebomi were also leading a number of Palace’s attacks early on, though neither they or the combination down the left could create a clear-cut chance.

George Alexander had Bromley’s best chance of the half a quarter of an hour in - a flick on inside the box that was scrambled away by Palace before a decisive touch could be made.