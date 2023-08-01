Report: Wells-Morrison inspires 10-man Palace to victory over Bromley

Just under 10 minutes into the second-half, Palace added a second. A searching diagonal from Joe Sheridan picked out Jadan Raymond, who laid the ball off to Wells-Morrison on the edge of the box at a diagonal and the skipper made no mistake - curling it in off the post with a perfectly struck effort.
Whitworth, who hadn’t had a save to make up until the hour-mark, was called into action to deny Trialist B’s effort following his run through the middle of the park.
Fifteen minutes remained on the clock and it looked as though Palace were going to come away with a routine pre-season victory, albeit with 10-men, though Bromley were handed a lifeline from 12-yards.
Soul Kader stepped up from the spot and saw his penalty saved by Whitworth in the Palace goal. The 19-year-old shot stopper got down low to save Kader’s effort and to keep the clean sheet intact.
Just five minutes later, Palace were awarded a penalty of their own. Franco Umeh darted into the box and was cynically brought down Trialist A. Wells-Morrison stepped up and made no mistake, sending the new substitute ‘keeper Kacper Orlowski the wrong way.
Chances late on could’ve seen the side add a fourth, though it wasn’t to be. The Eagles overcame the Ravens with ease, after five minutes of time added on, and are ending their pre-season strongly ahead of the imminent 2023/24 campaign.
Bromley: Sharman-Lowe (GK) (Orlowski, 61), Trialist A (Cave, 81), Woods, Trialist B (Brown, 61), Trialist C (Tofan, 61), Alexander (Bah, 61), Kader (Roberts, 81), German, Krauhaus (Kamara, 61), Bower (Onabanjo 88), Sablier (Joyce, 58).
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Kporha (Marjoram, 77), Francis (Grante, 66), Sheridan, Imray, Wells-Morrison, Reid (Eze, 77), Raymond (Umeh, 61), Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi (Cardines, 66), Nascimento.
Sub not used: Izquierdo (GK)
Photos: Martin Greig, Bromley FC.