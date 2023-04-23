U18s Report: Tale of two stunners as Eagles held by the Blues

A week on from the eleventh hour draw with Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to Cobham to take on Chelsea in their final away game of the season.

Manager Rob Quinn made two changes from the side that drew with the Canaries, as Mofe Jemide and Hindolo Mustapha came in for George King and Basilio Socoliche.

Both sides had half-chances early on at the start of the game. The in-form Franco Umeh fired wide of the mark with the Eagles’ first chance of note, while Samuel Rak-Sakyi and Zain Silcott-Duberry both had chances that didn’t test Jackson Izquierdo in the Palace goal.

This set the precedent for the rest of the half, as neither side could fashion any clear-cut chances. The Blues, however, did threaten late on from a corner. A floated ball in found Harrison Murray-Campbell who saw his looping header cleared off the line by Cormac Austin.

Both teams went into the break after a lacklustre first-half, leaving a lot to be desired in the second 45.