U18s Report: Tale of two stunners as Eagles held by the Blues

Summary
Mofe Jemide and Hindolo Mustapha returned to the side
Franco Umeh fired just wide early on
Samuel Rak-Sakyi and Zain Silcott-Duberry missed chances for Chelsea
Cormac Austin cleared a Harrison Murray-Campbell header off the line on the stroke of half-time
Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Adler Nascimento put Palace ahead three minutes after the restart
Chelsea won a penalty, but Ronnie Stutter hit the crossbar
The hosts equalised through a long-range Tyrique George effort on the hour-mark
David Obou nearly put Palace ahead with an effort at the near post
Jackson Izquierdo turned an effort from Ato Ampah behind with 10 minutes remaining
Full-time: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace