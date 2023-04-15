U18s Report: Young Eagles held by late Canaries equaliser

Summary
-
Rob Quinn made six changes to the side which beat Southampton 7-1
-
Franco Umeh put Palace ahead in the third minute
-
Adler Nascimento hit the outside of the post in the 10th minute
-
Norwich equalised through Elliot Myles halfway through the first-half
-
Michael Reindorf put the Canaries ahead 27 minutes in
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Norwich City
-
Palace levelled through Adler Nascimento just 10 minutes after the restart
-
On the hour-mark, Jackson Izquierdo pulled off a fingertip save to keep the scores level
-
Umeh got his second of the game in the 63rd minute
-
Captain Dylan Reid fired just wide with a long-range strike with 20 minutes to play
-
Norwich levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time to salvage a draw
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-3 Norwich City