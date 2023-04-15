Skip navigation
U18s Report: Young Eagles held by late Canaries equaliser

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
3
Umeh-Chibueze 3' 63'
Nascimento 57'
3
Norwich City U18
Myles 23'
Reindorf 27' 90+10'

Crystal Palace Under-18s and Norwich City shared the spoils after a close-fought affair at Copers Cope. A brace from Franco Umeh, along with a goal from Adler Nascimento, was cancelled out by a Canaries equaliser in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made six changes to the side which beat Southampton 7-1

  • Franco Umeh put Palace ahead in the third minute

  • Adler Nascimento hit the outside of the post in the 10th minute

  • Norwich equalised through Elliot Myles halfway through the first-half

  • Michael Reindorf put the Canaries ahead 27 minutes in

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Norwich City

  • Palace levelled through Adler Nascimento just 10 minutes after the restart

  • On the hour-mark, Jackson Izquierdo pulled off a fingertip save to keep the scores level

  • Umeh got his second of the game in the 63rd minute

  • Captain Dylan Reid fired just wide with a long-range strike with 20 minutes to play

  • Norwich levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time to salvage a draw

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-3 Norwich City

Two weeks on from hitting seven past the Saints, Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to action as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers Cope.

Manager Rob Quinn made wholesale changes to the side which won on the South Coast, among them George King who started at centre-back for the first time, in place of Mofe Jemide.

Jackson Izquierdo, Rio Cardines, Cormac Austin, Basilio Socoliche and Adler Nascimento all came in for Billy Eastwood, Jake Grante, Freddie Bell, Hindolo Mustapha and David Obou.

Palace got off to the perfect start, taking the lead just three minutes in through the in-form Franco Umeh. Pressing from the front saw Socoliche win the ball back in the final third - he managed to pick out striker Zach Marsh inside the box, who in turn found his strike partner Umeh who fired home on his weaker right foot.

After going a goal in front early on, Palace pushed on to quickly find a second. Finley Marjoram, playing right-back, played a great ball in behind which Marsh latched on to. He raced towards the box and squared it across to Nascimento whose first-time effort rattled off the outside of the post.

The visitors made Palace rue that missed chance as they managed to equalise halfway through the first-half. Elliot Myles’ sweeping effort inside the box curled along the ground and crept in just inside the post following an earlier move down the right-hand side.

The Canaries managed to claim the lead just five minutes later as Michael Reindorf capitalised on a misplaced pass in the Palace defensive third. He found himself in space and finished inside the box.

Norwich nearly had a third just before half-time. Myles turned provider, standing up a ball inside the box for Alex Roberts, though the forward’s header across the face of goal went just wide of the post.

Palace were in search of an equaliser after the break nearly got one through Marjoram. The defender received the ball out on the right from a misplaced goal-kick, but Trialist in goal for Norwich managed to recover in time to deny his effort from a narrow angle.

Izquierdo managed to get a fingertip to a long-range effort from Myles just after the hour-mark, while moments later Palace were racing down the other end and reeling away after scoring the third.

Marsh did well to pick the pocket of Trialist A in midfield and immediately ignited a Palace breakaway. He slipped in Nascimento, one of three options, and the winger made no mistake on his return to the side - calmly slotting past the Norwich ‘keeper.

Chances came and went for both sides as the game trailed on. Captain Dylan Reid fired narrowly wide of the mark from distance, while Izquierdo had to tip a looping cross over the bar.

It looked as though Palace were set to claim all three points, however the Canaries managed to equalise in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Reindorf got his second, capitalising on chaotic scenes inside the box, to ensure that the points were shared between the two sides.

The result means that the young Eagles remain in second place in the Under 18 Premier League South, a point ahead of Fulham and two clear of Tottenham Hotspur. Leaders West Ham United are 14 points clear of Palace and claimed the title earlier in the day.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Marjoram, Cardines, King, V. Williams, Reid, Austin, Socoliche, Umeh (Whyte, 72), Marsh, Nascimento (Adams-Collman, 88).

Subs not used: Eastwood (GK), Elliott, S. Williams.

Norwich City: Trialist (GK), Pinyoun, Owen, Trialist A, Doy, Djedje (Thompson, 73), Eze (Daley, 83), Trialist B, Roberts (Valencia-Gomez, 76), Reindorf, Myles.

Subs not used: Giller (GK), Ofori-Manteaw.

