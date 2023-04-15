U18s Report: Young Eagles held by late Canaries equaliser

Two weeks on from hitting seven past the Saints, Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to action as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers Cope.

Manager Rob Quinn made wholesale changes to the side which won on the South Coast, among them George King who started at centre-back for the first time, in place of Mofe Jemide.

Jackson Izquierdo, Rio Cardines, Cormac Austin, Basilio Socoliche and Adler Nascimento all came in for Billy Eastwood, Jake Grante, Freddie Bell, Hindolo Mustapha and David Obou.

Palace got off to the perfect start, taking the lead just three minutes in through the in-form Franco Umeh. Pressing from the front saw Socoliche win the ball back in the final third - he managed to pick out striker Zach Marsh inside the box, who in turn found his strike partner Umeh who fired home on his weaker right foot.

After going a goal in front early on, Palace pushed on to quickly find a second. Finley Marjoram, playing right-back, played a great ball in behind which Marsh latched on to. He raced towards the box and squared it across to Nascimento whose first-time effort rattled off the outside of the post.

The visitors made Palace rue that missed chance as they managed to equalise halfway through the first-half. Elliot Myles’ sweeping effort inside the box curled along the ground and crept in just inside the post following an earlier move down the right-hand side.