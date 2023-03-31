U21s Report: Akinwale fires Palace into PL International Cup semi-final

Two weeks on from their 2-0 triumph over Arsenal in the league, Crystal Palace Under-21s resumed their campaign in the Premier League International Cup. They travelled to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the tournament, having topped their group with a last-gasp victory over Sporting Braga in February.

There were three changes to the side which beat the Gunners: Owen Goodman returned between the sticks for Jackson Izquierdo, while Danny Imray and Kofi Balmer came in for Seán Grehan and first-team defender Nathan Ferguson. Darren Powell was also now in charge of the side, as Paddy McCarthy was appointed assistant manager of the first-team.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 20 minutes. The hosts’ best chance came through their skipper Dominic Corness - though his long range effort was no problem for Goodman in the Palace goal.

The Eagles enjoyed more of the ball than Liverpool and managed to work openings through the wing-backs. Danny Imray set up Ademola Ola-Adebomi inside the box with a dinked cross, but the Palace No. 9 rattled the corner of post and bar with his side footed effort.