U21s Report: Akinwale fires Palace into PL International Cup semi-final

Summary
-
Darren Powell took charge of the Under-21s for the first time
-
Owen Goodman, Kofi Balmer and Danny Imray all returned to the side
-
Goodman reacted well to stop Dominic Corness’ effort in the 7th minute
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi hit the woodwork 18 minutes in
-
Halfway through the first-half, Tayo Adaramola saw his effort deflected just wide
-
In the 33rd minute, Victor Akinwale put Palace ahead
-
Noah Watson and Imray combined well to deny an equaliser from Luca Stephenson late on in the half
-
Half-time: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace
-
Ben Doak threatened early on in the second-half for Liverpool, but couldn’t beat Goodman
-
Play was intermittently broken up due to injuries and cramp on both sides
-
Palace withstood a lot of Liverpool pressure in the closing stages, but held on to progress to the semi-finals
-
Full-time: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace