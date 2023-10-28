Report: Chaotic second-half sees Palace draw with Arsenal

Almost a month on from the 3-3 draw with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to action in the U18 Premier League South.

In the only change to the side, Seb Williams came in for Jake Grante. Charlie Walker-Smith partnered George King in defence, whilst Kai-Reece Adams-Collman slotted in at left-back.

Palace were on the front foot early on as the in-form Jesse Derry challenged Noah Cooper in the Arsenal goal - first from a looping header from a corner and then from a strong effort inside the box that forced him into a reactionary save.

Arsenal’s Michal Rosiak had a long range effort easily dealt with by Billy Eastwood 15 minutes in and the young ‘keeper stood tall to deny Daniel Oyetunde on a breakaway a few minutes later.

Cormac Austin arguably had Palace’s best chance halfway through the first-half. The ball fell to the midfielder on the edge of the box after a corner and he chested it down and struck it on the volley, forcing Cooper into a fingertip save to keep the scores level.