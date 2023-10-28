Report: Chaotic second-half sees Palace draw with Arsenal

Summary
Seb Williams comes in for Jake Grante as the only change
Derry sees an effort tipped over the bar early on
Eastwood deals with attempts from Arsenal’s Rosiak and Oyetunde
Palace go close through Derry and Austin
Arsenal claim the lead just before half-time via Cotcher
HT: Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Marsh equalises for Palace 48 minutes in
A minute later, Mustapha puts Palace ahead
Akolbire drew Arsenal level in the 68th minute
Marsh reclaims the lead for Palace a minute later
Arsenal level late on through Benjamin
FT: Palace 3-3 Arsenal