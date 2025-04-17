Report: Arsenal strike late to beat Palace

Aiming to finish as high as possible, in their penultimate game of the Under 18 Premier League South season, Crystal Palace U18s hosted London rivals Arsenal.

There were three changes to the side which beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 last time out, with Sean Somade coming in alongside Mofe Jemide, who was returning to the starting XI for the first time since December after a lengthy injury.

Seb Williams also returned to captain the side, after recently featuring and scoring for the Under-21s, in place of Zack Henry. He had the ball in the back of the net in the opening 30 seconds, chipping it over Khari Ranson in the Arsenal goal, but it was ruled out for offside.

Arsenal’s first chance of the game was well dealt with by a combination of goalkeeper Marcus Hill and the recovering defence to scramble it away.

It took just under a quarter of an hour for Palace to take the lead, with Benjamin Casey making no mistake from the spot. The striker stepped up from 12-yards and sent Ranson the wrong way for his 12th goal of the season.