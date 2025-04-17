Skip navigation

      Report: Arsenal strike late to beat Palace

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U18
      1
      Casey 14'
      2
      Arsenal U18
      Harriman-Annous 83'
      Ismail 90+1'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s were undone by two late Arsenal goals on a sunny Thursday afternoon at Copers Cope. Benjamin Casey’s opening goal from the spot.

      Summary

      • Jemide starts first game since December, amidst three changes

      • 1: Williams scores for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside early on

      • 5: Hill denies Arsenal’s first chance

      • 14 - GOAL: Benjamin Casey puts Palace ahead from the spot

      • 20: Hill makes a brilliant save to deny Arsenal’s Dan Casey

      • 30: Palace hit Arsenal on the break, but Benamar fires over

      • 42: Brownlie’s effort on a counter is saved by Ranson.

      • HT: Palace 1-0 Arsenal

      • 48: O’Neill’s curling effort is saved by Mason

      • 55: Somade slides in well to deny Harriman-Annous

      • 60: Bailey-Joseph’s long-range strike is tipped behind by Mason

      • 72: Williams and Brownlie see efforts go wide of the mark

      • 83 - GOAL: Harriman-Annous levels for Arsenal from the spot

      • 84: Palace almost respond immediately, but Williams’ header is held

      • 90+1 - GOAL: Arsenal win it late on via Ismail

      • FT: Palace 1-2 Arsenal

      Aiming to finish as high as possible, in their penultimate game of the Under 18 Premier League South season, Crystal Palace U18s hosted London rivals Arsenal.

      There were three changes to the side which beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 last time out, with Sean Somade coming in alongside Mofe Jemide, who was returning to the starting XI for the first time since December after a lengthy injury.

      Seb Williams also returned to captain the side, after recently featuring and scoring for the Under-21s, in place of Zack Henry. He had the ball in the back of the net in the opening 30 seconds, chipping it over Khari Ranson in the Arsenal goal, but it was ruled out for offside.

      Arsenal’s first chance of the game was well dealt with by a combination of goalkeeper Marcus Hill and the recovering defence to scramble it away.

      It took just under a quarter of an hour for Palace to take the lead, with Benjamin Casey making no mistake from the spot. The striker stepped up from 12-yards and sent Ranson the wrong way for his 12th goal of the season.

      The visitors nearly hit back within five minutes, though Hill made a great stop low down to deny Dan Casey’s long range effort.

      Both sides were pushing for the next goal in the game, leaving the both of them vulnerable to be hit on the counter. The first of which for Palace came from Hill denying Dan Casey once more - allowing Dean Benamar to break down the left, but his effort on goal was over the bar.

      Brownlie also had an attempt on goal for Palace on the break too, just before half-time, but Ranson was able to deny the Australian.

      After the interval, the Gunners enjoyed more of the ball and had the young Eagles on the back foot as they searched for an equaliser. Ceadach O'Neill tried a curling effort early on in the second-half, but substitute goalkeeper Jack Mason easily dealt with it.

      Further efforts from Andre Harriman-Annous and Brando Bailey-Joseph caused problems for Palace, however a sliding challenge from Somade and the fingertips of Mason dealt with both.

      Williams and Brownlie saw their attempts go wide of the mark, as Palace grew back into the half and looked to double their lead. Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute, handing them a route to draw level.

      Harriman-Annous stepped up from 12-yards and sent Mason the wrong way, drawing the visitors level.

      The young Eagles nearly responded immediately, with second-half substitute Chuks Okoli whipping a great ball in for Williams - the skipper glanced his head towards the ball, but couldn’t quite get enough on it to take it beyond Ranson.

      It was late heart-break for Palace, as substitute Cam’ron Ismail got on the end of a dangerous ball across the box and converted from close range in the first minute of stoppage time.

      There was little-to-no time left to find a way back into the game for the young Eagles, as the in-form Arsenal claimed all three points. Defeat means the Gunners overtake Palace on goals scored, with the young Eagles slipping to fourth spot with one game remaining.

      Palace: Hill (GK) (Mason (GK), HT), Judd, Benamar, Danaher (Okoli, 79), Somade, Jemide (Fasida, 57), Whyte, Adams-Collman, Brownlie (Osei, 79), Williams, B. Casey.

      Subs not used: Martin.

      Arsenal: Ranson (GK), Clarke, Ogunnaike (Murisa, HT), Onyekachukwu, Sweet, Ibrahim, O’Neill (Bailey-Joseph, 57), Copley, Zecevic-John (Ismail, 89), D. Casey (Marciniak, 70), Harriman-Annous.

