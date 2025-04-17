Report: Arsenal strike late to beat Palace

Summary
Jemide starts first game since December, amidst three changes
1: Williams scores for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside early on
5: Hill denies Arsenal’s first chance
14 - GOAL: Benjamin Casey puts Palace ahead from the spot
20: Hill makes a brilliant save to deny Arsenal’s Dan Casey
30: Palace hit Arsenal on the break, but Benamar fires over
42: Brownlie’s effort on a counter is saved by Ranson.
HT: Palace 1-0 Arsenal
48: O’Neill’s curling effort is saved by Mason
55: Somade slides in well to deny Harriman-Annous
60: Bailey-Joseph’s long-range strike is tipped behind by Mason
72: Williams and Brownlie see efforts go wide of the mark
83 - GOAL: Harriman-Annous levels for Arsenal from the spot
84: Palace almost respond immediately, but Williams’ header is held
90+1 - GOAL: Arsenal win it late on via Ismail
FT: Palace 1-2 Arsenal