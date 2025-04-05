Report & Highlights: Danaher double downs the Baggies

Summary
Two changes with Muwana and Whyte in for Somade and Drakes-Thomas
2: Brownlie wins a free-kick and strikes the wall
7: Hill makes a good stop to deny Onyemachi
29: Hill makes another routine stop to deny Maughan
34: Benamar’s effort is saved by Brady
37: Casey also sees a shot saved by the West Brom ‘keeper
HT: WBA 0-0 Palace
48: Brownlie nearly sets up Casey with a surging run
54 - GOAL: Danaher opens the scoring with a great strike
67: Judd flashes a dangerous ball across the face in search of a second
73: Palace almost work a second goal from a great corner kick routine
76: Judd sees a shot parried away after a great ball from Whyte
78 - GOAL: Danaher strikes once more to double the lead
82: Whyte almost nets a third after run through the middle
FT: WBA 0-2 Palace