Report & Highlights: Danaher double downs the Baggies

Looking to keep the pace with the sides around them at the top of the Under 18 Premier League South, Crystal Palace U18s travelled to the West Midlands to take on West Bromwich Albion in their final away game of the season.

There were two changes to the side which narrowly lost out to fellow title-chasers Chelsea, with Tyler Whyte and Joshua Muwana coming in for Joel Drakes-Thomas and Sean Somade.

Muwana was making his first appearance after recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since November.

There were chances for either side in the opening exchanges, with Palace threatening from a free-kick early on and West Brom testing Marcus Hill, setting a pacy tempo.