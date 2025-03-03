Report: Spoils shared as Palace draw with Arsenal

Summary
-
Three changes to the side with França starting
-
8: Marsh fires a shot just over the bar
-
18: Mustapha comes close to putting Palace ahead
-
19: Moulden bravely denies an Arsenal break
-
27 - GOAL: Marsh finishes from close range following a corner routine
-
40: Grante comes close to adding a second for Palace
-
45+2: Mustapha fires a long-range effort just wide of the post
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Arsenal
-
50: Palace work it beautifully down the left, but Marsh is denied
-
55 - GOAL: Rosiak levels for Arsenal
-
63 - GOAL: S. Oulad M’hand puts Arsenal ahead with a free-kick
-
64 - GOAL: Mustapha instantly responds with a sensational solo effort
-
69: Marsh fires agonisingly wide
-
75: Gower’s effort is just wide for Arsenal
-
80: Palace defend well to stop a late Arsenal surge
-
85: Both sides have half-chances late on, but it remained level
-
FT: Palace 2-2 Arsenal