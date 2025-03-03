Report: Spoils shared as Palace draw with Arsenal

A week on from the comfortable 2-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they hosted London rivals Arsenal.

There were three changes to the side which beat the Baggies, with Caleb Kporha, Franco Umeh and first-team forward Matheus França coming in for Finley Marjoram, Rio Cardines and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Palace started the opening quarter of an hour brightly, with Zach Marsh leading the line. Jake Grante won the ball back high up the pitch to play it into the No. 9 Marsh, who held off his man and managed to get a shot away that was just over the bar.

That was Palace’s first attempt on goal, and it was followed up 10 minutes later with a Hindolo Mustapha attempt across the face, though it was saved by Lucas Nygaard in the Arsenal goal.

Louie Moulden was called into action to deny Arsenal’s first real attempts on goal shortly after Mustapha’ strike was saved. The Palace shot-stopper made an initial save to deny Samuel Onyekachukwu, before diving down to stop Khayon Edwards from finishing from close range.