Report: Mustapha blasts Palace past Baggies

Summary
-
King makes debut at U21s level amidst four changes
-
3: West Brom start the game well and threaten early
-
5: Mustapha and Cardines combine well, but can't test the ‘keeper
-
12: Reid fires over after good build-up play
-
19: Browne is denied after two quick-fire attempts from a corner
-
25: Marsh finds the back of the net, but he’s adjudged to be offside
-
45: West Brom threaten late on
-
HT: West Brom 0-0 Palace
-
47: Mustapha has a shot blocked following a corner
-
54 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi puts Palace ahead following a great move
-
59: King makes a great challenge to deny West Brom
-
64: King heads narrowly wide from a corner
-
69 - GOAL: Mustapha smashes another home from a 20-yards out
-
75: Reid comes close to adding a third
-
90+2: Umeh heads onto the bar late on
-
FT: West Brom 0-2 Palace