      Report: Mustapha blasts Palace past Baggies

      Match reports
      West Bromwich Albion U21
      0
      2
      Crystal Palace U21
      Ola-Adebomi 54'
      Mustapha 69'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s made it three wins in a row with a comfortable win away against West Bromwich Albion at the Armco Arena. Second-half goals from Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Hindolo Mustapha saw the Eagles come away with all three points.

      Summary

      • King makes debut at U21s level amidst four changes

      • 3: West Brom start the game well and threaten early

      • 5: Mustapha and Cardines combine well, but can't test the ‘keeper

      • 12: Reid fires over after good build-up play

      • 19: Browne is denied after two quick-fire attempts from a corner

      • 25: Marsh finds the back of the net, but he’s adjudged to be offside

      • 45: West Brom threaten late on

      • HT: West Brom 0-0 Palace

      • 47: Mustapha has a shot blocked following a corner

      • 54 - GOAL: Ola-Adebomi puts Palace ahead following a great move

      • 59: King makes a great challenge to deny West Brom

      • 64: King heads narrowly wide from a corner

      • 69 - GOAL: Mustapha smashes another home from a 20-yards out

      • 75: Reid comes close to adding a third

      • 90+2: Umeh heads onto the bar late on

      • FT: West Brom 0-2 Palace

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action, a week on from the comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa, as they traveled to the West Midlands to take on West Bromwich Albion.

      There were four changes to the side which beat Villa, with George King making his first start at U21s level in place of Caleb Kporha.

      Louie Moulden, Finley Marjoram and Zach Marsh were also in for Jackson Izquierdo; Seán Grehan, who went out on loan to Bohemian, and first-team player Matheus França.

      Both sides pushed for an early opener, with West Brom threatening from a corner and Palace breaking down the right hand side, though neither side could really test the goalkeepers.

      The fast start to the first-half left a lot to be desired as the game was broken up with minor injuries and fouls from both sides. Luke Browne had two attempts at goal from a Cormac Austin corner, though the Baggies defence stood firm - despite shouts for handball.

      Palace did in fact have the ball in the net 25 minutes in with Marsh through on goal, though the forward was adjudged to be offside.

      West Brom had two chances late on in the first-half through Akeel Higgins and Deago Nelson, but both of their attempts were wide of the mark.

      After the break, the two sides were in search of a way to break the deadlock and Palace were on top initially after Mustapha saw a goal bound effort blocked in the second phase of a corner.

      Just under 10 minutes had passed before Palace eventually got their noses in front. Jake Grante picked out Mustapha, after winning the ball back, and the No. 10 beat his marker with a nutmeg before putting it on a plate for Ola-Adebomi to finish for his sixth goal in seven games.

      The hosts did try to hit back after going behind, though their best attempt on goal from Jamal Mohammed was blocked by King.

      King found himself at the other end of the pitch, up for a corner, just past the hour-mark. He got on the end of Austin's delivery into the box, but his header was just wide of the mark.

      With just over 20 minutes remaining, Palace got a deserved second. Dylan Reid pounced on a misplaced pass in the middle, finding Mustapha, before the Sierra Leone international fired a fierce strike on goal from 20-yards out.

      Reid almost turned from provider to goalscorer himself a few minutes later. Mustapha picked out second-half substitute Franco Umeh with a great ball over the top and the returning winger beat his man and cut it back to Reid who fired narrowly over.

      The Eagles saw out the remainder of the game following that chance, with Kurai Musanhi making his U21s debut as a late substitute. Umeh hit the bar with a looping header, following a great ball in from Mustapha.

      Victory away at West Brom makes it three in a row for Darren Powell’s Eagles, moving them up to fifth in the Premier League 2 table, a point behind Chelsea and a point ahead of Manchester United with four games remaining before the play-off phase.

      West Brom: Wallis (GK), A. Williams, Parker (Humphries, 61), Hall, Diomande, Mohammed, Nelson (Kirton, 73), Mandey, Sule (McDonald, 56), Whitwell, Higgins.

      Sub not used: Cisse (GK)

      Palace: Moulden (GK), King, Marjoram (Musanhi, 90), Grante, Browne, Reid (S. Williams, 90), Cardines, Austin, Ola-Adebomi (Derry, 82), Mustapha, Marsh (Umeh, 60).

      Sub not used: Gibbard.

