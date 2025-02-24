Report: Mustapha blasts Palace past Baggies

Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action, a week on from the comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa, as they traveled to the West Midlands to take on West Bromwich Albion.

There were four changes to the side which beat Villa, with George King making his first start at U21s level in place of Caleb Kporha.

Louie Moulden, Finley Marjoram and Zach Marsh were also in for Jackson Izquierdo; Seán Grehan, who went out on loan to Bohemian, and first-team player Matheus França.

Both sides pushed for an early opener, with West Brom threatening from a corner and Palace breaking down the right hand side, though neither side could really test the goalkeepers.

The fast start to the first-half left a lot to be desired as the game was broken up with minor injuries and fouls from both sides. Luke Browne had two attempts at goal from a Cormac Austin corner, though the Baggies defence stood firm - despite shouts for handball.