Report & Highlights: Plange nets hat-trick as Palace dispatch Villa

A week on from the 3-1 win against Stoke City in the bet365 Stadium, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to south London as they hosted Aston Villa at the VBS Community Stadium.

There were seven changes to the side, among them Vonnte Williams - who was making his first start of the season, after recovering from an injury that kept him out all season.

Palace got off to the best possible start, taking the lead five minutes into the game. Returning striker Luke Plange got on the end of a delightful ball from Roshaun Mathurin to head the side into a 1-0 lead with ease.

Within a blink of an eye, Palace were two goals to the good as Trialist doubled the lead two minutes later. Jake Grante played a searching ball down the right which Trialist latched onto, he raced towards the byline and skipped past two challenges before slotting it past Lander Emery.