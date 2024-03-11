Report & Highlights: Plange nets hat-trick as Palace dispatch Villa

Summary
-
Seven changes to the side which beat Stoke, with Vonnte Williams making his first start
-
Plange heads Palace ahead with the first attack of the game
-
Trialist quickly doubles the lead in the seventh minute
-
Katsukunya fires narrowly wide after a Villa corner half an hour in
-
Villa enjoy more of the ball and threaten, but can't test Whitworth
-
Plange adds a third in first-half stoppage time
-
HT: Palace 3-0 Villa
-
Wilson pulls one back for Villa 51 minutes in
-
Plange seals his hat-trick on the hour-mark
-
Mathurin almost picks out Farquhar for a fifth
-
Kellyman gets a second for Villa 10 minutes from time
-
Whitworth pulls off a fine stop to deny Bogarde in the 83rd minute
-
FT: Palace 4-2 Villa